RICHARD WILLIAMSON

1938 ˜ 2020



Richard Williamson, 81, of Vancouver, WA, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from complications from a stroke. He was born in Portland, OR in 1938 and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School.Richard went into the Air Force where he was stationed at radar sites on the west coast.

He married Margaret in 1967.

Richard went to work for the SP&S Railroad (now BNSF) and was an engineer for 40 years.

After retiring, he partnered with Mike Roskam and Wayne Garlington in 1985 to start Accounts Receivable. Richard enjoyed trains, planes, and classic cars, going to the racetrack and car shows, reading, traveling, spending time with his family, and investing in the lives of others. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 52 years; daughter, Vicki (Geoff), grandson, Jake (Erika) and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; son, Clinton; son, Rosco (Anita); son, Bradley (Jill), grandson, Luke, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn; brother, Kenneth (Lillian); and nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alice.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to Liberty Bible Car Show, 12401 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686.

