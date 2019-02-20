|
RICHARD “DICK” WEIL
October 3, 1938 ˜ February 14, 2019
Richard “Dick” Weil, 80, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was surrounded with love and the prayers of family and friends. Dick was born in Billings, Montana, to George and Margaret Weil on October 3, 1938. He grew up in Quincy, Washington, with four brothers, Don, Duane, Larry and Mike, and one sister, Kathy. He graduated from Quincy High School.
Dick married his high school sweetheart, Jeri, in 1959, and the two were married for more than 47 years. She passed away in 2007, and he missed her every single day.
They have two children, Theresa Wagner and Rick Weil. The early years were filled with beach trips, camping, boating, church and little league. Later, family dinners grew to include daughter-in-law Robin, son-in-law Don, and sweet granddaughter Emily Grace. Dick loved them all dearly, and they loved him right back. Throughout his life, Dick’s greatest loves were his family and friends. He will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, Washington, 98684.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 20, 2019