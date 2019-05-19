Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. "Ric" Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD ”RIC” W. RICE

November 5, 1934 ˜ May 5, 2019



Richard W. Rice passed away on May 5th, 2019. He was born Nov. 5th, 1934 in San Francisco. He grew up and attended school in the Alameda/ Richmond area and was active in sports and was the sports and yearbook editor.

Ric joined the Air Force and served from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed in Okinawa Japan and was a draftsman. He also assisted in calculation of flight elevations for incoming and outgoing squadrons

After the Air Force, Ric continued drafting and architectural endeavors and attended college at Clark College in Vancouver, WA and the University of Washington. Ric continued working as a draftsman until and into his retirement.

Ric was active in the sailing community in Portland and was one of the founders of the Vancouver Lake Sailing Club. He and the other members built the first clubhouse that still stands today.

Ric married Janice Burgess and they had two sons, Ken and Larry. They divorced in 1974.

Ric moved to the Sparks, Nevada area. He met and married Iris. Upon their retirement, he designed and had built for them a small home 70 miles north of Cabo San Lucas and enjoyed many years there with Iris painting, gardening and embracing the local culture. They were married for 20 years before her passing away in 2004.

Four years later, Ric met Sue thru mutual friends and they were married in 2008 and remained so until his passing.

Ric is survived by Susan Rice (wife); Ken and Larry (sons); Janice Rice (ex-wife and mother to Ken and Larry); and Tom Corum (half-brother).

No services are to be held. Family members will have a private spreading of ashes to occur at a later date.

Please sign his guest book @

Richard W. Rice passed away on May 5th, 2019. He was born Nov. 5th, 1934 in San Francisco. He grew up and attended school in the Alameda/ Richmond area and was active in sports and was the sports and yearbook editor.Ric joined the Air Force and served from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed in Okinawa Japan and was a draftsman. He also assisted in calculation of flight elevations for incoming and outgoing squadronsAfter the Air Force, Ric continued drafting and architectural endeavors and attended college at Clark College in Vancouver, WA and the University of Washington. Ric continued working as a draftsman until and into his retirement.Ric was active in the sailing community in Portland and was one of the founders of the Vancouver Lake Sailing Club. He and the other members built the first clubhouse that still stands today.Ric married Janice Burgess and they had two sons, Ken and Larry. They divorced in 1974.Ric moved to the Sparks, Nevada area. He met and married Iris. Upon their retirement, he designed and had built for them a small home 70 miles north of Cabo San Lucas and enjoyed many years there with Iris painting, gardening and embracing the local culture. They were married for 20 years before her passing away in 2004.Four years later, Ric met Sue thru mutual friends and they were married in 2008 and remained so until his passing.Ric is survived by Susan Rice (wife); Ken and Larry (sons); Janice Rice (ex-wife and mother to Ken and Larry); and Tom Corum (half-brother).No services are to be held. Family members will have a private spreading of ashes to occur at a later date.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close