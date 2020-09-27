RICHARD (DICK) VERNON HARRIS SR.
February 8, 1934 ˜ September 12, 2020
Richard (Dick) Vernon Harris Sr., 86, died Sept. 12, 2020. Harris was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Mabton, WA where he lived on a farm with his parents and six siblings. He moved to Battle Ground, WA in 1967 and lived there for 53 years.
He enjoyed baseball, spending time with his family, and traveling to Arizona. Dick could be found most mornings having coffee with his close friends. He was always entertaining those with his quick wit and great sense of humor, his family called it his “papa jokes.”
He started Dick’s Tire in 1967 where he and his late wife worked until they retired in 2000 when his three children took over the business. Even after retirement, you could still find him hanging around the tire store.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Edythe Harris in 2008; brothers, Ralph Harris and Bill Harris.
He is survived by sons, Rick (Kerri) Harris and Scott (Diane) Harris; daughter, Dana (Rodney) Gumringer, all of Battle Ground. Along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial will take place at a later date when it is safe to gather.
