RICHARD ”DICK” ROBERT KUMMA
July 7, 1947 ˜ May 2, 2019
Richard ”Dick” Robert Kumma, passed away May 2, 2019 in Kenmore, Washington. He was born July 7, 1947 in Menahga, Minnesota to Elmer Robert Kumma and Pearl Marion Johnson. Dick had one brother, Alan Dale Kumma. The family moved to Battle Ground, Washington when he was five. He attended Brush Prairie Elementary School, Hockinson Junior High and Battle Ground High School, graduating in 1965.
Dick attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington and Washington State University, earning his Associates degree.
He married Cheryl Lynn Sauve of Moxee City, Washington in December 1967 and was drafted into the Army in 1968.
A Vietnam Veteran, Dick was honored to receive the Bronze Star Medal for bravery having risked his life to save the lives of soldiers.
Dick was highly competitive in high school sports, excelling in baseball and track, but most successfully in bowling and turned professional, becoming a PBA member after returning from Vietnam. He achieved ten sanctioned 300 games in league and tournament play around the country. He became a salesman for AMF building bowling centers in WA, OR, ID, and TX.
Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved all sports, especially baseball and fishing. He loved his children and grandchildren best and could make them all laugh with his quick wit.
Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl Sauve Kumma of Bothell, Washington; daughter, Kelly Halsall; son, Tyler Kumma; daughter, Tanya Kumma; grandchildren, Andrew Baker, Jason Baker, Layla Stahl, and Maximus Stahl; brother, Alan Kumma; ex-wife, Debra Prince; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins spread throughout the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Elmer Kumma.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect, Moxee, Washington, followed by inurnment with Military Honors at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Moxee, Washington.
Memorials may be made to Veterans Association or a and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, Washington 98936, who is caring for the family.
