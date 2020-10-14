1/1
Richard Reid "Dick" Bishman
1938 - 2020
Richard (Dick) Reid Bishman, was born on April 18, 1938, in Brookings, SD. He lived there with his brother and parents until after high school when he enlisted in the Air Force. He was trained at San Antonio (TX) Air Force Base and then spent two years in Greece and one in Pakistan, maintaining radio communications for the United States Air Force. He always maintained a passion for Greek culture and food throughout his life. Many years later he was able to take his wife, Bonnie, back to Greece to meet friends he’d met while stationed there.
After the Air Force, he went to South Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in printing management and a minor in economics. During college, he worked for his dad’s company, Dakota Fire Apparatus, as a purchasing agent. After graduating, he eventually landed at Boise Cascade where he would settle in for the remainder of his career. He worked in sales there for nearly 30 years. The company ultimately moved Dick and his family out west to Washougal, WA, in 1984, where he would cover the Northwest territory.
Dick met his wife, Bonnie while at SDSU and they went on to have three kids, Rachel, Ryan and Renee, eight grandkids and one great-granddaughter. They retired in 1997 and began to snowbird in Palm Springs, CA. where he was able to follow his passion for golf, playing five days per week, hitting at least six holes-in-one and even marshaling on another course, just so he could play there too. Dick and Bonnie enjoyed the warm weather, outdoor sports and visiting with family and friends in the years that followed.
Dick had a number of hobbies throughout the years including photography and he always had a passion for all things Indy-car related. He was such an avid fan that he attended the races for over 20 years. He loved watching and following nearly every sport. He had a strong faith that he held with him until the end and was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran in Camas, WA.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; parents, Myrtle and Roy; and brother Bob.
He is survived by his three children, Rachel Bertolino, Ryan Bishman and Renee Hartnett; eight grandchildren (Dain, Austin, Nate, Rory, Sydney, Sophia, Reese and Jack); and one great-granddaughter (Camry).
A virtual celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. For information on how to join, email RBISHMAN@GMAIL.COM.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Virtual
