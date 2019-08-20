RICHARD LEE ROGERS, JR.
February 11, 1953 ˜ August 10, 2019
Richard Lee Rogers, Jr., 66 years old, beloved husband, father and friend, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home on Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1953 to Richard and Lolida Rogers in San Diego, CA. He attended Franklin High School in Portland, OR.
Richard served in the Army National Guard.
He was an owner/operator in the construction field and an avid hunter and sportsman.
Richard is survived by his mother, Lolida Rogers; wife of 45 years, Phyllis; son, Richard L. Rogers, III (Amber); daughter, Kasandra Carriker (Wesley); and grandchildren, Marissa, Kimberly, Ricky and Cindy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, Sr.; sister, Julie Norris; and brother, William Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE. 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 at 3p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 20, 2019