Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Grabner. View Sign Service Information Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 (360)-693-3633 Service 11:00 AM Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD LEE GRABNER

May 27, 1945 ˜ December 11, 2019



Veteran Richard Lee Grabner, 74, of Vancouver, WA, died at St. Vincent Hospital in Beaverton, OR on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1945, to Donald and Patricia (Culp) Grabner in McMinnville, OR. He attended Carlton Grade School and two years at Yamhill-Carlton High before moving to Eugene. He graduated from Willamette High in Eugene in 1964 where he played football and baseball.

Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, with a year in the jungles of Vietnam as a combat soldier and a convoy heavy truck driver. He was discharged from Fort Campbell, KY, with the rank of Specialist 4th Class.

On July 6, 1969, he married Cheryl Kelson in Eugene and they had two children, Richelle and Scott. They lived in Portland, Gresham and Vancouver, where they were divorced in 1983.

Richard was a member of IBEW Union and worked in construction as an electrician.

On August 16, 1996, he married Shirley Barger Beauchamp in Las Vegas. They bought a home in Vancouver and were married for 17 years. They loved watching movies and had an extensive collection of DVD’s. They loved to travel and a favorite trip was to Mt. Rushmore. Shirley died on December 1, 2013.

Richard joined the Elks Club in Vancouver where he enjoyed Friday night steak dinners and singing karaoke. He had been battling cancer for over 3 years, but despite the surgeries and treatments, remained independent and continued to live in his own home.

His father, Donald Grabner and wife, Shirley Grabner, both predeceased him.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Patricia Kopplin; son, Scot Grabner; daughter, Richelle Grabner; grandson, Michael Grabner; brother, Fred (Joyce) Grabner; nephew, Duane (Petra) Grabner; niece, Teresa (Kevin) Knuth; brother-in-law, Winslow Barger; sister-in-law, Barbara (Frederick) Bugenig; niece, Jordan Barger; and nephews, John Barger, Benjamin and Joshua Bugenig. He will also be missed by many cousins and friends.

The service for Richard will be at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 East 12th Street, Vancouver, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are also being made for a military service at one of the pavilions at Willamette National Cemetery, where he will be buried with his wife, Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . (

Please sign his guest book @

Veteran Richard Lee Grabner, 74, of Vancouver, WA, died at St. Vincent Hospital in Beaverton, OR on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1945, to Donald and Patricia (Culp) Grabner in McMinnville, OR. He attended Carlton Grade School and two years at Yamhill-Carlton High before moving to Eugene. He graduated from Willamette High in Eugene in 1964 where he played football and baseball.Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, with a year in the jungles of Vietnam as a combat soldier and a convoy heavy truck driver. He was discharged from Fort Campbell, KY, with the rank of Specialist 4th Class.On July 6, 1969, he married Cheryl Kelson in Eugene and they had two children, Richelle and Scott. They lived in Portland, Gresham and Vancouver, where they were divorced in 1983.Richard was a member of IBEW Union and worked in construction as an electrician.On August 16, 1996, he married Shirley Barger Beauchamp in Las Vegas. They bought a home in Vancouver and were married for 17 years. They loved watching movies and had an extensive collection of DVD’s. They loved to travel and a favorite trip was to Mt. Rushmore. Shirley died on December 1, 2013.Richard joined the Elks Club in Vancouver where he enjoyed Friday night steak dinners and singing karaoke. He had been battling cancer for over 3 years, but despite the surgeries and treatments, remained independent and continued to live in his own home.His father, Donald Grabner and wife, Shirley Grabner, both predeceased him.He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Patricia Kopplin; son, Scot Grabner; daughter, Richelle Grabner; grandson, Michael Grabner; brother, Fred (Joyce) Grabner; nephew, Duane (Petra) Grabner; niece, Teresa (Kevin) Knuth; brother-in-law, Winslow Barger; sister-in-law, Barbara (Frederick) Bugenig; niece, Jordan Barger; and nephews, John Barger, Benjamin and Joshua Bugenig. He will also be missed by many cousins and friends.The service for Richard will be at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 East 12th Street, Vancouver, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are also being made for a military service at one of the pavilions at Willamette National Cemetery, where he will be buried with his wife, Shirley.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . ( woundedwarriorproject.org Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close