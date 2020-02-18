RICHARD L. ”DICK” WILSON
December 25, 1933 ˜ February 13, 2020
Richard L. ”Dick” Wilson, 86, from Baker City, OR, died peacefully February 13, 2020. He was born December 25th, 1933 to William ”Bill” and Hazel (Briggs) Wilson in Red Oak, IA. His family moved to Baker City, OR when he was a baby. Dick and his 2 younger sisters were raised in the home that his father built.
Dick graduated from Baker High in 1952 and joined the Navy the following day. After a 4-year enlistment where he served in the Korean War, he returned and soon met the love of his life, Betty M. Brannock who became his wife of 63 years on October 12, 1956.
Dick and Betty have 2 kids, Neil and Cathy, who are so thankful they had such a wonderful Dad.
He was both a Police Officer and truck driver in Baker before moving his family to Mt. Vernon, WA where he was a Greyhound Bus driver. They later moved to Vancouver, WA where he drove truck for Shell Oil Co. and retired after 18 years. He then started a log truck business with his son, mostly working off Mount St. Helens. Dick was a hard worker that loved his family.
Baker City has always held a special place in Dick and Betty’s hearts as they still had much family in the area who they enjoyed visiting over the years. They returned to this beautiful area in 2000 for their retirement years.
Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He loved being in nature. He was known for having a wonderful sense of humor and being a very social and generous man. Dick was always willing to help others, such as helping both of his kids build their homes, and his neighbors have commented on how he always was there for them.
Dick is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Neil (Brenda) Wilson of Wimberley, TX; his daughter, Cathy (Brent) Hauge of La Center, WA; 4 grandchildren, Stephanie, Daniel, Chad and Sara; 4 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lola Ruff of Emmett, ID; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ida Taylor; and his beloved furry companion, Chad.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Hwy 7. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the church.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Dick, he requested they be made to the Baker City Fire/Ambulance or Baker City Christian Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.
Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 18, 2020