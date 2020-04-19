Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. "Dick" Hainline. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD L. ”DICK” HAINLINE

October 17, 1940 ˜ April 4, 2020



Our loved one passed away April 4, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. He was born on October 17th, 1940 to Margaret Ellyn (Cruckshank) and Eldon E. Hainline at the Kaiser Hospital in North Bend, Oregon.

The family moved to the Yakima area in 1948, eventually setting down roots in Zillah, Washington. Dick spent his childhood and school years in Zillah, until 1959 when he enlisted in the US Navy.

Dick was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1963 and returned to the Zillah area and went to work for Northern Pacific Railroad. When the railroad wanted to relocate him, he chose to find work with Potlatch Forestry Inc. in Pierce, Idaho.

The next chapter of Dick’s life began in October of 1965 when he married Donna Delp. The newlyweds thought that the Idaho mountains were not to their liking and they relocated to Vancouver, Washington. Here he found work with Alcoa Aluminum Company. He worked there for almost 25 years before the plant closed. After the plant closed, he was employed by the company that was tasked with dismantling the machinery to ship to the new owners in Venezuela. At 57, not quite ready to retire, Dick became a valued worker of Georgia Pacific on the docks in Portland, Oregon. At 63, Dick was finally ready to retire.

In retirement Dick enjoyed relaxing and tinkering on equipment, doing what he chose to do.

Dick was a quiet man, who would rather listen than talk. A lover of good music (Lionel Richie & Ferrante & Teicher) many times just resting with the music playing his favorite CD’s. He was a regular visitor to Vancouver Public Libraries, often reading a book a week. His other great love was visiting the local Ace Hardware. He was our go-to person for anything that needed his touch.

Dick took great pride in his accomplishments in life. The stewardship and love for his family was unwavering. Our loss will be felt forever.

Dick is survived by his wife, Donna, of fifty-four years; their son, David and his wife, Ginger with granddaughter, Hannah and grandson, Quinn of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Disa (Hainline) Wells and her husband, Jeff and grandson, Kenneth Richard of Vancouver, Washington; and siblings, Tom with his wife, Linda of Coos Bay, Oregon and Barbara Martin of Michigan.

Our family is grateful for all the sympathy, love and support.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no formal, public services, but memorial donations to your heartfelt charity would be most likely what Dick would prefer.



