RICHARD L. GERRARD
February 10, 1947 ˜ September 1, 2019
Richard L. Gerrard of Vancouver, WA, died peacefully at home surrounded by family from an aggressive glioblastoma brain tumor. Richard’s faith and love for family was ever present.
Richard was born in San Francisco, CA to Martin H. Gerrard and Patricia M. (Bruce) Gerrard. In 1951, the family moved to Portland, OR where he later owned a manufacturers representative agency for over 40 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Anne Flagg and Dana Gerrard; son, Eric; four grandchildren; his brother, Stephen Gerrard; and sister, Judy Gerrard.
A gathering to celebrate Richard’s life is scheduled for Sun., Sept. 29, 2:00 PM at Brickstone Ballroom, 105 W. Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019