RICHARD ”DICK” KEENAN
November 20, 1924 ˜ August 8, 2019
Richard “Dick” Keenan died of conditions related to natural causes on August 8, 2019. He was 94 years of age. Dick was born November 20, 1924 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Portland, Oregon. He was the third son of three children born to John R. and Anne M. (Ryan) Keenan. Dick graduated from Battle Ground, Washington High School in 1942. He graduated from The University of Portland, Portland, Oregon in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and in 1960 with a Master of Arts degree, also from the University of Portland.
Dick lived his entire life in the Metro area of Clark County, Washington and Multnomah County, Oregon.
He retired in the summer of 1981 as a Business Education High School teacher. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the National Education Association, The National Retired Teachers Association a Division of The American Association of Retired Persons, and The Oregon Grange.
Dick is survived by one niece and three nephews.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:00a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 S. Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661. Interment in Mother Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Vancouver, Washington.
Remembrance: Providence Child Care Center or the Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Arrangements entrusted to Vancouver Funeral Chapel.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019