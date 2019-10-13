Guest Book View Sign Service Information Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 (360)-574-4252 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Liberty Bible Church of the Nazarene 12401 NE Salmon Creek Ave Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD ”RICK” F. BROOKSHIRE

September 20, 1937 ˜ October 6, 2019



Richard “Rick” F. Brookshire was born Sept. 20th, 1937 in Battle Ground, Washington and passed away peacefully Oct. 6th, 2019 at his home with the love and support of his wife and children where it was probably still too loud for his liking, but comfortable. He was born the youngest of seven children and graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1955.

After college, Rick volunteered for the US Army where he went on to serve his country from inside the Pentagon. He had a thirty plus year career with the Alcoa Corporation where he retired as their Controller.

Rick was a life-long outdoorsman who fished and hunted his way from Washington to Mongolia and at one point even holding a Washington state record for catching the largest steelhead. He was also on a first name basis with the credit department at Cabella’s and held a charge card with more miles on it than Willie Nelson’s guitar.

Rick is survived by his wife of 31 years, Margaret Brookshire; his brother, Oren Holmes of San Mateo, CA; four daughters: Debbie Boler (Mike) of Seattle, Bonnie Jackman (Kelly) of Battle Ground, Katrina Hale of Battle Ground and Jenell Bay (Casey) of Vancouver; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his trusty dog, Tucker.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 26th at Liberty Bible Church of the Nazarene, 12401 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the Vancouver Chapter of The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.



