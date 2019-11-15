RICHARD E. GANO
May 12, 1946 ˜ November 12, 2019
Richard E. Gano passed away Nov. 12, 2019, in Olympia, WA. He was born May 12, 1946, in Vancouver, WA, to Donald and Rita Gano.
Richard was employed as a Safeway manager, car sales and residence general contractor. He was a member of Firstenburg Community Center.
He loved to landscape, vehicles and hunting. He enjoyed talking to people especially babies at the grocery store.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Vaughn, Dean and Matt; stepson, Jason; daughter, Sarah; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.
Memorial service will be Sunday, Nov. 17, at 12:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sunrise Adult Family Home for his comfortable last days.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2019