Richard E. Gano passed away Nov. 12, 2019, in Olympia, WA. He was born May 12, 1946, in Vancouver, WA, to Donald and Rita Gano.Richard was employed as a Safeway manager, car sales and residence general contractor. He was a member of Firstenburg Community Center.He loved to landscape, vehicles and hunting. He enjoyed talking to people especially babies at the grocery store.Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Vaughn, Dean and Matt; stepson, Jason; daughter, Sarah; and 10 grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.Memorial service will be Sunday, Nov. 17, at 12:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver.The family would like to give special thanks to Sunrise Adult Family Home for his comfortable last days.