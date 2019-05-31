RICHARD DEAN BASSETT
January 29, 1950 ˜ May 27, 2019
“You left us a long time ago, My Love.
Now, you are finally free. See you in Heaven”
Richard Dean Bassett, 69, of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in Boise, ID on Jan. 29, 1950, to Walter and Vera (Sage) Bassett, and had one sister, Sharon Woosley. Dick graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1968, followed by four years of service in the Air Force.
He had one son, Stacey, from his marriage to Sandi Knopp.
Dick worked for BPA, jobs as an Auto Painter, Realtor for WRB Realty, and finally his favorite occupation as Owner/Operator of WRB Auto Sales for 25 years.
Dick spent the the last 35 years in unwedded bliss with Janae. They were inseparable and lived a simple, fabulous love story together. A unique family, Dick, Janae and Stacey lived at the Car Lot.
Dick loved antique cars. He enjoyed baseball in his youth, then watching Stacey’s games, taking Stacey fishing with him, tennis, ping-pong, chess, bowling, and collecting/playing his record albums. Dick was a friend to anyone and everyone.
Service will be Sun., June 2nd, 3:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to join the family for Pizza and Chinese Food in the Hospitality Room immediately following the memorial service, as a celebration of Dick’s life.
Published in The Columbian on May 31, 2019