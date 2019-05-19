Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Daniel "Dick" Forsman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD DANIEL FORSMAN

November 13, 1954 ˜ May 9, 2019



Richard “Dick” Forsman, 64, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He was the fifth of six boys born to Nels and Jeannette Forsman. Richard grew up in Eugene, OR, attending Sheldon High School.

As a young man, Richard went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad where he stayed until his retirement. He started his career working on a rail gang, eventually working his way up to Supervisor of the bridge and building section in the Columbia River.

Richard was an avid fisherman, spending many days on the Columbia River chasing Salmon and Sturgeon, and traveling with his fishing buddies in search of salmon in Alaska and marlin in Mexico. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and loved traveling to the big tracks to watch the “hot rods”.

Richard is survived by four brothers, Eric (Monica), Pete (Becky), Joe (Jean), Tom (Janet); and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Steve (Karen).

No services are planned.

