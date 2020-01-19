RICHARD ”RICK” D. LULOW
August 14, 1968 ˜ January 10, 2020
Rick Lulow, 51, died unexpectedly January 10, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He was born August 14, 1968 in Portland, OR, the son of Bruce and Cheryl Lulow. Rick graduated from Corvallis High School in 1986.
Following graduation, Rick moved around the country working in the construction and sales industries, settling back in the Pacific NW where his family resides.
Rick is survived by his mother, Cheryl Lulow; sisters, Kim (Dirk) Trask and Kris (Christian) Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bodie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Lulow, in 2012.
The family is having a private celebration of Ricks life.
Those who wish to remember Rick in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Humane Society.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 19, 2020