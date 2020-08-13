RICHARD BERNAL MILLS
February 2, 1942 ˜ August 2, 2020
Richard Bernal Mills passed away Aug. 2, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1942 in Anniston, MO to Woody and Magdalene Mills. He resided in Ridgefield, WA for 43 years.
Richard spent his working years at Sears, Allstate and the Federal Government before retiring.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Army.
Richard is survived by his wife, Susan E. Mills; children, Jeff Mills (Linda), Amy Schmadeka (Roy) and Sara Eastham (Kody); five grandchildren, Staci, Andrew, Mary, Jackson and Blake; and sister-in-law, Susan M. Mills.
He will be honored at Willamette National Cemetery. Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits