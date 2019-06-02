Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Arthur "Dick" Floessler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD ARTHUR FLOESSLER

April 22, 1939 ˜ May 18, 2019



Nettie Elizabeth (Barnes) and Arthur August Floessler welcomed their son, Richard Arthur Floessler, into this world on April 22, 1939 in Longview, Washington. His family moved to Portland, Oregon when he was a boy.

Upon graduating from Franklin High School in 1957, Richard joined the Air Force and became a radio controller mechanic. During this time, he met and married Vaida Marlene Shull. Shortly after Richard’s tour of duty of 4 years, 4 months, and 4 days, the first of two wonderful daughters were born.

Richard went on to work for Bonneville Power Administration where he retired after 31 years of service as a warehouseman.

Richard, who went by the nickname, Dick, was an avid fisherman, rock hound enthusiast and artist.

Aside from his family, Dick had three things that he loved most: His shop where he worked to make furniture, bird houses and wood working projects for nearly sixty years. His collection of Fenton Art Glass in the shape of hand painted eggs and small animals, and his gardens which were tended by his practiced hand. A park like setting; inviting to birds and wildlife.

Throughout his life, Dick applied the knowledge he gained from books and magazines on carpentry work and gardening. In his later years, he was most noted for his gift at growing Irises and Cymbidium Orchids. The labors of love that he created in his shop as well as his greenhouse, Dick gave freely to whomever wanted or needed them. These acts of generosity speak best to the kindness in his heart.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Richard Arthur Floessler was surrounded by his family at home in Vancouver, Washington when he departed peacefully from this world.

Dick leaves behind his wife, Marlene, of 57 years; daughters, Debbie (Brad) Swee of Vancouver, Washington and Tina Floessler of Portland, Oregon; his granddaughter, Caitlin Swee of Vancouver, Washington; niece, Beth (Keith) Walker and their three children: Joshua, Zachery and Krystine of California; and nephew, Ed (Marcae) Luhdorff and their two children: Jessica and Marielle of California. You will be missed, husband, father, uncle and grandfather.

