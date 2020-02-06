Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Red Cross Building of Fort Vancouver 605 Barnes Street, Suite #206 Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



RICHARD A. WARNER, SR.

March 20, 1951 ˜ January 26, 2020



Richard A. Warner, Sr., 68, of Woodland, Washington, passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2020, with his family by his side. Born to the late Juana Luisa Warner and Fred Johnson Warner Sr., March 20th, 1951, in Portland, Oregon. He was known as “Rick” to his many friends and family.

Rick was as successful in business as he was making those around him smile. He grew up in a loving family with four brothers and one sister in Banks, Oregon. He would never miss an opportunity for a good time or to help others.

Rick built his commercial plumbing company, R. A. Warner Plumbing Co., from his van in 2002 into the thriving business it is today before retiring and turning it over to his long-time employee and friend.

With such great success, Rick loved to provide for his family, build race cars, cook delicious food and have a beer with those closest to him.

Rick is survived by his wife of 29 years, Julie Warner; their children, Brittany Warner and Richard Warner, Jr., Tiffany Warner and Lisa Warner; and his older brother, Fred Warner, Jr.

Rick’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Red Cross Building of Fort Vancouver, 605 Barnes Street, Suite #206, Vancouver, WA 98661. The event will take place on Saturday, February 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Please sign his guest book @

