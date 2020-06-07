REX DONALD WAGNER, SR
March 5, 1929 ˜ June 3, 2020
Rex Donald Wagner, Sr., born in Chillicothe, MO, passed away in Vancouver, WA.
He is survived by his sister, Vera Wood Hilliard; son, Rex D. Wagner, Jr. (Martha), grandson, Ben and granddaughter, Monica; daughter, Jenny L. Downs (Jeff), grandsons, Aaron and Bryan; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.