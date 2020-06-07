Rex Donald Wagner Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REX DONALD WAGNER, SR
March 5, 1929 ˜ June 3, 2020

Rex Donald Wagner, Sr., born in Chillicothe, MO, passed away in Vancouver, WA.
He is survived by his sister, Vera Wood Hilliard; son, Rex D. Wagner, Jr. (Martha), grandson, Ben and granddaughter, Monica; daughter, Jenny L. Downs (Jeff), grandsons, Aaron and Bryan; and many nieces and nephews.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved