RENEE UNELL
July 3, 1969 ˜ July 26, 2019
Renee Unell, 50 years old, of Camas, Washington, died in Vancouver, Washington on July 26, 2019, the victim of a senseless vehicular homicide. She was born on July 3, 1969 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Renee graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida and Portland State University, where she received a Master’s degree in International Business.
She worked with a number of companies both as an employee and independent contractor.
Renee was a wonderful mother, an absolute best friend and the source of support for her children.
Renee is survived by her children, Nicholas 23, Shaelyn 20 and Kaia 8; her parents, Henry and Phyllis Robitaille; brother, Michael (Michele) Robitaille; sister, Jenna (Ben) Doran; nephews, Marcus and Ethan Robitaille; and niece, Kelsie Robitaille.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Edward Unell (2017).
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 1-3p.m., with a funeral/memorial service to follow at 3p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, Washington 98684.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help her children. Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 1, 2019