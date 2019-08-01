Renee Unell (1969 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee Unell.
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


RENEE UNELL
July 3, 1969 ˜ July 26, 2019

Renee Unell, 50 years old, of Camas, Washington, died in Vancouver, Washington on July 26, 2019, the victim of a senseless vehicular homicide. She was born on July 3, 1969 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Renee graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida and Portland State University, where she received a Master’s degree in International Business.
She worked with a number of companies both as an employee and independent contractor.
Renee was a wonderful mother, an absolute best friend and the source of support for her children.
Renee is survived by her children, Nicholas 23, Shaelyn 20 and Kaia 8; her parents, Henry and Phyllis Robitaille; brother, Michael (Michele) Robitaille; sister, Jenna (Ben) Doran; nephews, Marcus and Ethan Robitaille; and niece, Kelsie Robitaille.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Edward Unell (2017).
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 1-3p.m., with a funeral/memorial service to follow at 3p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, Washington 98684.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help her children. Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.