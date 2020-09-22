RENEE LORRAINE BENDER
September 27, 1957 ˜ September 15, 2020
Renee Lorraine Bender, 62, passed away peacefully in Portland, OR surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 15, 2020. She was born in Vancouver, WA on Sept. 27, 1957.
She married the love of her life, Gary Bender on Aug. 12, 1977. They started their life in Anchorage, AK and moved to Clark County, WA in 1979. Renee enjoyed traveling, sewing, and having her grandchildren around. She loved to visit with her friends all across the U.S.
Renee is survived by her husband, Gary of Brush Prairie, WA; their children, Cherie (Michael) Webb of Pasco, WA, Raymond (Jolene) Bender of Watertown, SD, Tiffany (Keith) Reddig of Palmer, AK, Kathleen (Erik) Koskiniemi of Vancouver, Stephany (Leon) Redinger of Naples, SD, Kimberly Bender of Brush Prairie; 27 grandchildren; siblings, Yvonne (Dennis) Kangas, Leroy Foley, Cherie (Pete) Pedersen, Brent (Edythe) Foley, Oren (Sharon) Foley, Wayne (Teri) Foley, Rosalie (Jon) Deel, Arlene (Matt) Deel; and a great number of family and friends.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Edna Foley; brother, William ’Bill’ Foley and her son, Brian.
Renee was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie. Most dear to her was her Christianity. She had a loving nature and bright smile.
