REBECCA J. MASDEN

April 29, 1952 ˜ April 6, 2019



A Celebration of Life was held May 11, 2019 for Rebecca (Stenersen) Masden at Columbia Presbyterian Church, Vancouver, WA.

Becky was born April 29, 1952 in Minot, North Dakota to Charles and Laverne (Howe) Stenersen. Becky grew up and attended school in Minot before moving to Spokane, WA where she graduated from Shadle Park High School, received her degree from Spokane Community College as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and was certified as a mental health professional in WA State.

Becky worked at Eastern State Hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane), Columbia River Mental Health (Vancouver), United Behavioral Health, and as a clinical supervisor for family preservation at Catholic Community Services. She and her team of professionals were known for groundbreaking techniques to assist mentally ill adults, youth and their families.

As a volunteer, Becky worked with the children’s Sunday school program and many other activities at Columbia Presbyterian Church.

Becky is survived by Laverne Smith (mother), Alan Masden (husband), Diana Williams and Nancy McIlvain (sisters), John Stenersen (brother), Hayden McIlvain (nephew), and Kristina Railsback and Hanna Dobler (nieces), Kathy Coyle (cousin) and great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Becky was preceded in death by Charles “Chuck” Stenersen (father,1968), and Charles E. Stenersen (brother,1968).

Becky will be remembered for the love she poured out for those who could not speak for themselves and those who loved them.

