REBA LARUE PIERSON

January 19, 1925 ˜ June 16, 2019



Reba LaRue Pierson passed away on June 16, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 94. Born in Madison County, North Carolina and growing up in Chuckey, Tennessee, she was the youngest sibling in her family which included 5 brothers and 5 sisters. When Reba was 7 years old, her mother died and she then went to live with her oldest sister’s family until after graduation from high school.

Reba moved to Roseburg, Oregon with her father and brothers who came to the Northwest to work in the timber industry. She found jobs at the telephone company and Western Union where she met her future husband, Irving ”Bronc” Pierson. Irving was from Louisiana but after his discharge from the U.S. Marines, had decided to visit his favorite uncle who was living in Oregon. As the story was told, he was a frequent customer at the cafe located across the street from the Western Union office.

Reba and Irving were married in 1946. For the next 15 years, they made their home in Roseburg where their 3 daughters were born. Irving worked in large pipeline construction which frequently required him to travel overseas to jobs. When the job sites were in the U.S. or Canada, Reba and daughters would leave home and travel to be with him even though the living situations were most often an adventurous challenge. Whether it was to be a trailer, log house, motel or even once a former bakery shop, Reba was always creative and able to make it a home for her family. Irving worked on a building project for PGE in Eastern Washington and the family moved near Walla Walla, living on a small farm in Touchet for 4 years. In 1965, they settled permanently in Vancouver while he awaited his dream job to begin, the TransAlaska Pipeline. Irving passed away unexpectidly in 1980.

Reba continued to live at their home on Columbia Street for many years. She was always welcoming and regularly visited by family members and many life-long friends. Rarely would anyone go home without an apple cake, banana or zucchini bread or bag of gingersnaps. In 2000, Reba moved to a more easily accessible home in the Salmon Creek area. Family and friends followed but she missed her old neighborhood.

Reba loved to garden and was partial to red geraniums, tomatoes, green beans and zucchini. Red was her favorite color; red roses, red sweaters and an amazing cache of red candles! She was not a collector but had a huge collection of bells that were given to her from friends and family, brought from many places around the world. Her sport was basketball. She played on her high school team and was a Blazer fan to the end!

Over the years, Reba was a willing adoptive grandmom to the dogs, Pebbles and Sunday, but she LOVED her cats; Baby, who was legendary, Max and Scrambles, her joy.

Reba is loved and missed by her daughters, Sandra Stone of Vancouver, WA, Sharon (Vic) Tiehen of Bend, OR, and Susan (Andrew) Whitworth of Granbury, TX. She had 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 2 great-granddaugthers.

AST Gentle Home Care in Salmon Creek was Reba’s home for her final 2 1/2 years. We are especially appreciative of her wonderful caregiver and friend, Veni.

Reba requested no public service.

