REAZO ’BUD’ WILLIAM REDINGER JR.

July 28, 1931 ˜ October 1, 2019



Reazo ”Bud” William Redinger Jr, was called to his heavenly home on October 1, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 88 years old. Bud was born in Butte, Montana, July 28, 1931, to Reazo and Evelyn J. (Olson) Redinger. He attended school in Deadwood, SD, through the 9th grade.

He served in the Navy for four years.

Upon returning home, Bud married his loving and faithful wife, Nancy, of 55 years. They raised their family in Brush Prairie and Yacolt, WA.

He made his living as a home builder in Clark County.

Bud was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Lewisville where he labored in weakness, with strength received by grace, through prayer in this blessed and living Christianity in which he dearly loved, firmly believed and upheld. The strong faith he was given showed through his love and example as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also had much love for his dear Christian friends.

Bud is survived by his 11 children: Belinda and Ralph Peldo of Battle Ground, Julie and Don Burns of Des Moines, WA, Reazo III and Marianne of Yacolt, Liz and Curt Jolma of Yacolt, Tina and Gary Briggs of Battle Ground, John and Donna of Yacolt, Karen and Mark Wendling of Bryant, SD, Darwin and Karen of Yacolt, Nancy and Monty Andersen of Yacolt, Angela Heidegger of Bryant, SD; and his best friend and youngest son, Tony of Yacolt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Christian father to Tim Linge, his wife and children. His surviving siblings are: Paul and Grace of Spearfish, SD, Evelyn and Duane Wilen of Bell Fourche, SD, Mary and Paul Kysar of Davenport, WA, Edna and Bill Bunn of Delano, MN; and his sisters-in-law, Fern Redinger of Sheridan, WY, and Twyla Redinger of Spearfish.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; three brothers, Bob, Daryl and Jim; and great-granddaughter, Gracie Wendling.

Sunday, October 6, 2019, will be the viewing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Monday, October 7, 2019, viewing at 11:00 a.m., with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Both viewing and funeral services will be held at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Lewisville, 32320 NE Lewisville Hwy, Battle Ground, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

