Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Vista Community Church 20018 NE 22nd Avenue Ridgefield , WA



RAYMOND VERNON KAUTZ

November 28, 1918 ˜ April 15, 2019



Raymond Vernon Kautz was born November 28th, 1918 in Kelso, WA. He was born in the hospital in Kelso because his mother was there with the flu during the epidemic that killed many. He lived to be 100 years old.

Ray had many occupations in his life. He learned blacksmithing in the CCC’s, worked crops in WA & ID, built P38 airplanes for Lockheed, worked at a secret experimental rocket facility in the Mojave desert, was a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theatre on a ship repair ship, was a refrigeration business owner/operator and store owner, but his favorite job was being a father.

Ray met and married Bonnie Snyder in 1951 and they raised their 4 children-Carleen, Mary, David and Susan, and were married for 54 years. Ray always said that his time raising kids was the best time of his life. From the time he became a father to his death, he was always there for his children, doing whatever he could to make their lives better.

Ray loved nature and enjoyed Sunday drives in the mountains. When in the Vancouver area he was happy anywhere there was a stream or lake begging to be fished and in central Oregon loved visiting the Cascade Lakes. Whether fishing, camping or just sitting near a lake or stream, he soaked up the beauty.

Ray and Bonnie sold almost everything they owned, bought a travel trailer and started going to Arizona for winters in about 1982. They would spend summers at either their son David’s or at Davis Lake in Central OR.

While spending winters in Arizona he and Bonnie loved the friendships and activities but so enjoyed the dancing. They would take advantage of the trips enroute to see California, Nevada and Utah. They really loved this lifestyle.

Ray was a wonderful craftsman and made the most beautiful furniture for family and friends. He was a very creative and intelligent person who could do just about anything he put his mind to. He was an incredibly strong person into his 90’s and would do many things that younger people would not take on. He was such a great role model for everyone who knew him. He always cared for everyone else before himself.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; son, David; his father and mother, Detlev and Marie; his sister, Alvine; and brother, Truman.

He leaves his daughters (and their spouses): Carleen (Perry) Stephens, Mary Turner and Susan (Randy) Ross; grandchildren: Cody (Heather) and Matt (Kelsey) Stephens, Megan, Matt (Randi) and Nick Turner; and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Noelle Davis. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 4th at 12:00 noon at Vista Community Church, 20018 NE 22nd Avenue, Ridgefield, WA 98642. Food and refreshments to follow at the home of Carleen and Perry Stephens.

Please sign his guest book @



