1/1
Raymond Vail "Ray" Nicholson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RAYMOND VAIL NICHOLSON
July 24, 1948 ˜ October 13, 2020

Raymond Vail Nicholson, 72, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at his home alongside his loving wife and children on Oct. 13. Ray was born in 1948 in Plainfield, NJ, but was raised primarily in Salt Lake City, UT.
Ray graduated from Westminster College in 1970. Prior to graduating, Ray enlisted in the United States Navy and served two years active duty and four years in the reserves. After his service, Raymond went to work for PPG Industries where he held many roles. Ray retired in 2006 after 30 years.
Ray had a lifelong love of the English language and literature, particularly the works of William Shakespeare. He also enjoyed music and classic English sports cars.
He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Stephanie Nicholson, for their entire 50 years of marriage as well as a loving father to his three children, Thomas, Ellie and Jeff. Ray also loved his grandchildren, Charlotte and Noah, very much as well as his brothers, Paul and David, and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved