Raymond Helm "Ray" Wilson
RAYMOND HELM WILSON
August 25, 1930 ˜ October 16, 2020

Raymond was born to John and Anna Marie Helm on Aug. 25, 1930. After their passing, he was adopted by Leon and Ina Wilson. He was one of five children.
Ray was a proud Cougar and attended WSU Pullman. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force and met his wife Mae in Scotland. They’d been married for 66 years.
Ray was vice president of finance at NACM. He also had his own income tax business.
He was an avid golfer. One of the highlights of Ray’s life was playing golf at the old course at St. Andrews.
Ray was a family man, a kind and gentle person. He will always be missed. We all love you so much Ray.
Ray is survived by his wife, Mary (Mae); son, Michael; daughter, Michelle; five grandchildren, Troy, Ashley, Brady, Shaley and Kylie.
There will be a small service for Ray at St. Joseph Catholic Church at the end of October. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of SW WA or Furry Friends Cat Rescue.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 25, 2020.
