RAYMOND DONALD HALLSTROM
November 22, 1936 ˜ September 21, 2019
Raymond Donald Hallstrom, 82, of Vancouver, WA, was called home on Sept. 21, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was born Nov. 22, 1936 in Chatham, MI.
Raymond was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He held a firm conviction in the living Christianity, and his faith and family were most important to him.
Raymond is survived by his sisters, Joyce (Jim) Wood and Mary (Don) Sasse; children, Steve (Amy) Hallstrom, Sandra (Andrew) Efraimson, Linda (John) Johnson, Nancy (Joe) Badolato and Sarah (Dale) Fairly; 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia; parents, Lauri and Miriam Hallstrom; brothers, Elmer and Les; infant sister, Virginia; and great-granddaughters, Indigo Hallstrom and June Staricha.
A viewing service will be held on Wed., Sept. 25th, 2019 from 6:30-8 p.m. with a funeral service to be held on Thurs., Sept. 26th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, 16603 NE 142nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA 98606.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 25, 2019