RAYMOND (RAY) D. DUGGAN
November 5, 1939 ˜ October 29, 2020
Raymond (Ray) D. Duggan, born Nov. 5, 1939, passed away Oct. 29, 2020, after a fight with Parkinson’s disease. He passed under the exceptional care of the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, OR, for which we are forever greatful.
Raymond was born in Stevenson, WA, to James Duggan and Bertha Stevens, and was the second of four children, including brothers, Pat and Mike; and sister, Linda.
Ray graduated from Camas High School. Shortly after graduation, Ray enlisted in the Army and served as a recruiter in Spokane, WA, where he met his future wife, Linda K. Blackmer.
Ray and Linda had two daughters, Terraine Lynn and Laurel Anne. He was such an absolute patriot he volunteered to fight, even with his children at home. He served in combat for six years.
After returning from Vietnam and his discharge from the Army, Ray was one of the first men in Washington state to win custody of his children in a contested case.
After the Army, Ray worked at Armors and eventually Hall Laboratories where he met Jacquie Baldwin, a lifelong best friend. They enjoyed many years together.
Ray had a passion for all things cars. From the vintage Ferrari we had growing up to his race cars. Especially his dragster which he drove until the age of 72.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Bertha; and brother, Pat Duggan.
He leaves behind brother, Mike; sister, Linda; daughters, Terri Lister and Laurie Plaza, grandchildren, Julie Rink, Johnathan Lister, Aaron Lister and Allison Vaughn; great-grandchildren, River Pike, Rose Pike, Kayla Lister, Ashleigh Rink, Alexis Lister, Lane, Josh and Killian Lister.
Ray was a hero on so many levels, especially in the eyes of his daughters. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits