1/1
Raymond D. "Ray" Duggan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RAYMOND (RAY) D. DUGGAN
November 5, 1939 ˜ October 29, 2020

Raymond (Ray) D. Duggan, born Nov. 5, 1939, passed away Oct. 29, 2020, after a fight with Parkinson’s disease. He passed under the exceptional care of the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, OR, for which we are forever greatful.
Raymond was born in Stevenson, WA, to James Duggan and Bertha Stevens, and was the second of four children, including brothers, Pat and Mike; and sister, Linda.
Ray graduated from Camas High School. Shortly after graduation, Ray enlisted in the Army and served as a recruiter in Spokane, WA, where he met his future wife, Linda K. Blackmer.
Ray and Linda had two daughters, Terraine Lynn and Laurel Anne. He was such an absolute patriot he volunteered to fight, even with his children at home. He served in combat for six years.
After returning from Vietnam and his discharge from the Army, Ray was one of the first men in Washington state to win custody of his children in a contested case.
After the Army, Ray worked at Armors and eventually Hall Laboratories where he met Jacquie Baldwin, a lifelong best friend. They enjoyed many years together.
Ray had a passion for all things cars. From the vintage Ferrari we had growing up to his race cars. Especially his dragster which he drove until the age of 72.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Bertha; and brother, Pat Duggan.
He leaves behind brother, Mike; sister, Linda; daughters, Terri Lister and Laurie Plaza, grandchildren, Julie Rink, Johnathan Lister, Aaron Lister and Allison Vaughn; great-grandchildren, River Pike, Rose Pike, Kayla Lister, Ashleigh Rink, Alexis Lister, Lane, Josh and Killian Lister.
Ray was a hero on so many levels, especially in the eyes of his daughters. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved