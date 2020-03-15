RAYMOND BEGIN
October 4, 1940 ˜ March 9, 2020
Raymond Begin, 79, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Monday, March 9th, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born October 4th, 1940 in Manchester, CT.
Raymond joined the United States Air Force in 1958 and proudly served his country for 20 years before retiring as an honored Vietnam Veteran.
Raymond loved to travel, especially to Hawaii where he met and married his wife Judy.
He was very generous and showed much compassion for anybody in need.
Raymond leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Judy Begin; son, Mark Begin and wife Tandi; son, Mike Begin and wife Patty; daughter, Keri Prokay and husband Mick; 7 grandchildren; and brother, Norman Begin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Begin; and mother, Rose Langevin.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 15, 2020