Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond B. "Ray" Anderson. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



RAYMOND B. ANDERSON

November 13, 1930 ˜ April 14, 2020



Raymond B. Anderson passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Mapleton, North Dakota, the son of Belwin and Florence Anderson. Ray was raised in a farming community and grew up helping his dad with the farm work.

After graduating from high school, he joined the air force. While home from basic training Ray met Rose at a roller-skating rink in Glenwood, Minnesota. They fell in love and when he was discharged, they were married. Together they recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2020.

When Ray was in the service, he was a flight engineer on a C54 aircraft. His carrier squadron was assigned to Korea, during the war of the same name. He bravely served the country by supporting his team as they were flying troops in and the wounded out. He received an honorable discharge in 1952.

Ray began his civilian career working as an ad manager for a grocery company in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1971, he moved the family to Vancouver, Washington. Once settled, he began working for Fred Meyer in the advertising department. After leaving Fred Meyer, he went to work at United Grocers Cash and Carry. He gave them 20 years of service without ever calling in sick even once.

Ray and Rose were active in the Elks, VFW, Eagles, and their polka dance club. Retirement years were spent traveling in the RV, fishing trips, and cruises.

He will always be remembered for his quick wit and his love for his country.

He leaves behind his wife, Rose; daughters, Lori and Sandy; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a granddaughter.

Celebration of Life service will be held as soon as the country gets back to normal.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Community Home Health Hospice, c/o Community Relations, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.

Please view his obituary, share pictures and memories at: www.evergreenmemorialgardens

and



Raymond B. Anderson passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Mapleton, North Dakota, the son of Belwin and Florence Anderson. Ray was raised in a farming community and grew up helping his dad with the farm work.After graduating from high school, he joined the air force. While home from basic training Ray met Rose at a roller-skating rink in Glenwood, Minnesota. They fell in love and when he was discharged, they were married. Together they recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2020.When Ray was in the service, he was a flight engineer on a C54 aircraft. His carrier squadron was assigned to Korea, during the war of the same name. He bravely served the country by supporting his team as they were flying troops in and the wounded out. He received an honorable discharge in 1952.Ray began his civilian career working as an ad manager for a grocery company in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1971, he moved the family to Vancouver, Washington. Once settled, he began working for Fred Meyer in the advertising department. After leaving Fred Meyer, he went to work at United Grocers Cash and Carry. He gave them 20 years of service without ever calling in sick even once.Ray and Rose were active in the Elks, VFW, Eagles, and their polka dance club. Retirement years were spent traveling in the RV, fishing trips, and cruises.He will always be remembered for his quick wit and his love for his country.He leaves behind his wife, Rose; daughters, Lori and Sandy; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a granddaughter.Celebration of Life service will be held as soon as the country gets back to normal.In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Community Home Health Hospice, c/o Community Relations, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.Please view his obituary, share pictures and memories at: www.evergreenmemorialgardensand www.columbian.com/obit Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close