Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Ellsworth Smith. View Sign



RAY ELLSWORTH SMITH

July 6, 1923 ˜ February 12, 2019



Ray Ellsworth Smith, 95, passed away Feb.12, 2019 at Community Home Hospice in Vancouver, WA after a long illness. He was born July 6, 1923 to Martin and Christina Smith in Montrail County, ND. He graduated from Mobridge High School in South Dakota.

During World War II, Ray served three-and-a-half years with the U.S. Navy, mainly in the Pacific.

He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1949, with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Ray met Betty Lou Brown, a registered nurse, in Rapid City, SD in 1948. They married in 1951 in Chatfield, MN, while she was employed in Rochester.

Ray started his 17-year career with Montana Dakota Utilities in Bismarck, ND and later transferred to a series of positions in Dickinson, ND, and then Glendive and Miles City, MT.

He moved to the Pacific Northwest, beginning a 30-year career with the Bonneville Power Administration, first in Longview, and then a more than 25-year stint in Vancouver, WA.

He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and the

Ray is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Carol Bleth and her husband, Leonard of Vancouver; son, Mark and his wife, Christy of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Tyler Bleth of Portland, OR, Miranda Smith of Dallas, TX and Amanda Bleth Buoniconti and her husband, Anthony of Chicago, IL; sisters, Regina Lewis of Rapid City, SD and Sally Bendewald of Stevensville, MT; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

One sister, Shirley Hinz of Bozeman, MT, preceded him in death.

A private service was held at the Community Home Hospice in Vancouver. A gathering to honor and celebrate Ray’s life will be held at a later date.

Ray’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Community Home Hospice for their kindness and professionalism.

Please sign his guest book @

Ray Ellsworth Smith, 95, passed away Feb.12, 2019 at Community Home Hospice in Vancouver, WA after a long illness. He was born July 6, 1923 to Martin and Christina Smith in Montrail County, ND. He graduated from Mobridge High School in South Dakota.During World War II, Ray served three-and-a-half years with the U.S. Navy, mainly in the Pacific.He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1949, with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.Ray met Betty Lou Brown, a registered nurse, in Rapid City, SD in 1948. They married in 1951 in Chatfield, MN, while she was employed in Rochester.Ray started his 17-year career with Montana Dakota Utilities in Bismarck, ND and later transferred to a series of positions in Dickinson, ND, and then Glendive and Miles City, MT.He moved to the Pacific Northwest, beginning a 30-year career with the Bonneville Power Administration, first in Longview, and then a more than 25-year stint in Vancouver, WA.He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and the Elks Lodge Ray is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Carol Bleth and her husband, Leonard of Vancouver; son, Mark and his wife, Christy of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Tyler Bleth of Portland, OR, Miranda Smith of Dallas, TX and Amanda Bleth Buoniconti and her husband, Anthony of Chicago, IL; sisters, Regina Lewis of Rapid City, SD and Sally Bendewald of Stevensville, MT; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.One sister, Shirley Hinz of Bozeman, MT, preceded him in death.A private service was held at the Community Home Hospice in Vancouver. A gathering to honor and celebrate Ray’s life will be held at a later date.Ray’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Community Home Hospice for their kindness and professionalism.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close