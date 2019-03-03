Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raul Olguin "Monty" Montalvo. View Sign



RAUL OLGUIN “MONTY” MONTALVO

May 22, 1953 ˜ January 15, 2019



Raul Olguin “Monty” Montalvo, Jr. passed away January 15, 2019 at home with his wife, DeAnn, by his side in Ridgefield, Washington. He was born on May 22, 1953 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Raul and Joyce Montalvo. Monty graduated from Rainier Union High School in Rainier, Oregon in 1972.

Just after graduation, he joined the Navy and served our country until 1975.

After the Navy, Monty worked as a sandblaster for several years. He later went on to work for his wife’s family business, Don R. Hollister Trucking, Inc. and Hollister Trucking, Inc. where he worked as a diesel mechanic until 2014, at which time he began his long battle with cancer.

Monty and DeAnn met at her first motorcycle rally in 2000 and were married in 2004. He loved his Harley and enjoyed taking many road trips on it with DeAnn.

Monty is survived by his wife, DeAnn; two stepsons, Brandon and Breanna Hoekstra and Marc and Teia Hoekstra; nine grandchildren; and 8 brothers and sisters. Monty’s memorial, including full military honors, was held at his home in Ridgefield, Washington on February 16, 2019.

