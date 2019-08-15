Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Vancouver, , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



RANDY ALAN GYES

December 7, 1953 ˜ August 9, 2019



On Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, Randy Alan Gyes, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home with his loving wife Laurel and family at his side. He was born on Dec. 7, 1953 in Vancouver, WA to Billie and Gene Gyes.

Randy married Laurel Durgee, the love of his life, in 1987 in Oneonta, NY. They lived happily in Vancouver ever since.

Randy worked for Small Parts Manufacturing Inc. in North Portland for 42 years - first as a lathe operator and lastly as the shop superintendent.

Randy had a passion from age 15 for motorcycles. He enjoyed building, dragging and just cruising. In 1979 he broke the national alcohol fuel speed record on his Harley built with the help of his long time friend Larry Cook. Randy loved projects like rebuilding the engine of his Ford Fairlaine, erecting his pole barn/apt in Toledo, WA (better known as our “Home Away From Home”), to building computers with his son Aaron. He loved spending time with daughter Emily talking and laughing together. He and Laurey loved to travel and go antiquing. They frequently took trips both close and far. A favorite being a cruise to Alaska and a tour of Italy.

Life was especially precious to Randy and he got the most out of that life. His drive and fierce determination came from his life-long struggle with a congenital heart defect and all the complications that came along with it. He rarely complained while endeavoring to work full time until retirement at age 65. He was proud to have achieved that goal last December. Immediately he was forced to put his trademark tenacity to the ultimate test over the last 8 months battling for his life and to make it back home to his family and his favorite cat Annabelle. He didn’t win the war but he fought an heroic battle that ultimately got him back home.

Randy is survived by his wife, Laurel, of 32 years; his son, Aaron and wife, Xunan; his granddaughter, Luna; his daughter, Emily; and his sisters, Nancy Gyes (Basic) and Becky Gyes (Chaney).

Please join us at 12:30p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 for Randy’s internment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA. A gathering at the family home will immediately follow.

Please sign his guest book @

