Randall Jason "Randy" Blackburn
RANDALL JASON BLACKBURN
May 8, 1966 ˜ November 8, 2020

In loving memory of Randy who resided in Lexington, KY (formerly of Vancouver, WA). He was born May 10, 1966, in Vancouver and passed away Nov. 8, 2020, in Lexington. He was a son of the late James Blackburn, of Lake Oswego, OR (formerly of Vancouver).
Randy attended college in Tennessee, and was certified in the State of Kentucky as a peer support specialist. He was a member of NAMI’s board of directors in Lexington. He was well known and loved as a crisis intervention instructor to local/federal law enforcement in the State of Kentucky. We are all devastated by his sudden passing. Services are pending.
He is survived by his mother, Betty (Blackburn) Winn; two sons and two daughters; aunts, Gwen Drake (Bob), Carolyn Demme, Connie Blackburn; uncle, Doug Blackburn and numerous cousins.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
My friend Rock was an amazing human being. He provided so much support and counseling to others. His legacy will live on for a long time. I feel so blessed that Rock was part of my life. God bless his family during this difficult period.
Brian
Friend
November 29, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Jane & Dan
