RAMA KAY BEADLE
October 17, 1941 ˜ February 17, 2020
Rama Kay Beadle, 78, of Washougal, WA, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 in her home. She was born in Webb City, MO to Pauline and Kenneth Fisher on Oct. 17, 1941. Kay graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1960.
She retired as Washougal High School’s registrar after 32 years of service.
Kay is survived by her brother, Kenneth Ray Fisher (Debbie) of Des Moines, IA; sons, Randy Beadle of Newberg, OR and Brian Beadle (Pamela Arnold) of Hillsboro, OR; brother-in-law, William Fisher of Columbia City, IN; and grandsons, Aaron, Christopher and Jeremy Beadle of Hillsboro, OR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Beadle; and sister, Marilyn Fisher.
Funeral service will be held at Straub’s Funeral Home, 325 NE 3rd Ave., Camas, WA 98607, on Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00. Burial will follow service at Washougal Cemetery, family only. Celebration of Life to follow service at AWPPW Hall, 514 NE Dallas, Camas, WA 98607.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020