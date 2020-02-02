Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Yost. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



RALPH YOST

October 25, 1935 ˜ January 17, 2020



Ralph Yost, 84, passed away in Vancouver, WA, on Jan. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's.

He was born in Portland, OR on Oct. 25, 1935, to Ralph and Verle Yost.

Ralph was a loving father, teaching his kids to work hard and enjoying recreational activities with them. He was proud of them always.

Ralph was a pastor and served several churches in Oregon and Washington. He enjoyed people, loving, caring, and encouraging them. He always approached them with a big friendly smile. Ralph diligently studied and taught the Scriptures in order to help people develop a firm foundation in life.

His hobbies were yard work, tinkering and fixing things, the Trail Blazers, and computers.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Barbara; 3 children, Paul, Tim and Khari; 6 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kimmberley, Tyler, Zachery, Jessica, Jared; and his brother, Melvin.

A memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 12:30, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.

