RALPH YOST
October 25, 1935 ˜ January 17, 2020
Ralph Yost, 84, passed away in Vancouver, WA, on Jan. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's.
He was born in Portland, OR on Oct. 25, 1935, to Ralph and Verle Yost.
Ralph was a loving father, teaching his kids to work hard and enjoying recreational activities with them. He was proud of them always.
Ralph was a pastor and served several churches in Oregon and Washington. He enjoyed people, loving, caring, and encouraging them. He always approached them with a big friendly smile. Ralph diligently studied and taught the Scriptures in order to help people develop a firm foundation in life.
His hobbies were yard work, tinkering and fixing things, the Trail Blazers, and computers.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Barbara; 3 children, Paul, Tim and Khari; 6 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kimmberley, Tyler, Zachery, Jessica, Jared; and his brother, Melvin.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 12:30, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 2, 2020