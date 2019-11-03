RALPH RICHARD BROWN
March 14, 1933 ˜ October 23, 2019
Ralph Richard Brown, 86, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019 in Vancouver. He was born in Seattle, WA to Ralph Warren D. Brown and Margaret Irene Parkin on March 14, 1933.
Ralph worked for Standard Oil of California, later Chevron for 36 years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with family and friends, and his sports teams, the Mariners and the Seahawks.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maryln of Vancouver; daughters, Debbie Mitts (Jim), Kathy Brown Nicholson (Mike), Sue Collins (Casey) and Kristy Blake (Jeff); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Warren Brown of Gig Harbor, WA.
He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Kristopher and Andrew; and his sister, Peggy Wix.
A memorial service service will be held at Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene on Nov. 16th at 11:00 AM.Private family service with military honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on Nov. 15th. Ralph was a Veteran, having served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Memorial donations may be made to Upward Sports, 14410 NW 21st Ave., Vancouver, WA 98685.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019