RALPH M. CATERINA, SR.
May 13, 1929 ˜ June 9, 2019
Ralph M. Caterina, Sr. of Portland, OR, is survived by his loving companion, Patricia Generaux: brother, Pete Caterina; children, Connie Caterina-Biggs, Cynthia Caterina, Mike Caterina and Cathy Caterina-Roberts; step-children, Cindy Roberts and Jeff McShatko; grandsons, Damien Markley and Chase Caterina; step-grandsons, Greg and Matthew Roberts; and his great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Cordelia and Deacon Markley.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ralph on July 21, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending, to honor and remember his life, please join us at Vancouver Elks, 11605 SE McGillivray Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98683.
Published in The Columbian on July 19, 2019