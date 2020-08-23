1/1
Ralph Homer Olsen
RALPH HOMER OLSEN
September 5, 1923 ˜ August 16, 2020

Ralph passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020, knowing he would be reunited with his Phyllis. He was born Sept. 5, 1923 to Arild and Hazel Olsen in Tacoma, WA. He was 96. Ralph spent his youth in Tacoma with his grandfather and loving aunts.
He graduated from high school in Sweet Home, OR. Ralph worked in the shipyards until joining the army during World War II. He served in the artillery in England and Germany and during the Battle of the Bulge.
When his military service was concluded, Ralph returned home to marry the love of his life, Mary Phyllis Olsen. Together they had two sons.
Ralph worked for the Portland Transit driving street cars and bus, later they moved to Vancouver, WA where he retired from Vancouver Plywood Co.
Ralph belonged to many organizations: The American Legion, Freemasons, Shriners, Sons of Norway, The Power Squadron and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
In retirement, Phyllis and Ralph traveled to many places. He attended yearly army reunions. They traveled to France to honor their fallen brothers in arms. Ralph and Phyllis spent many weeks at their vacation home on Lummi Island, WA fishing for salmon, cod and halibut. He always loved a good joke and story.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Phyllis Olsen; and son, Frederick Olsen.
Ralph is survived by son, Ralph Olsen; daughter-in-law, Alice (Frederick) Olsen; grandchildren, Nicholas Olsen, Benjamin Olsen, Kyle Olsen, April Nash and Jennifer Woolf; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Olsen. Special mention to Cathy and Les Dennis for their friendship and care, also the staff of Precious Moments Adult Care Home.
Ralph will be honored at Willamette National Cemetery.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 23, 2020.
