Memorial service 5:00 PM Rock Creek Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 33209 NE Lewisville Hwy Battle Ground , WA



RAE MAREE GETSFRID

April 25, 1942 ˜ December 2, 2019



Rae Maree (Andrews) Getsfrid passed away in Portland, OR, on Dec. 2, 2019, at the age of 77 due to complications from a stroke.

Rae was born April 25, 1942,in Hollywood, CA, to Frank Phillip Andrews Jr. and Jeanne Andrews. She spent her childhood in Salt Lake City, UT, but as a teenager moved all over the country due to her father’s work.

She graduated from high school in Sitka. AK, where she met her husband James “Aaron” Getsfrid. They were married in 1960 and moved to the Amboy area in 1961 where they raised their family of four children on a 20-acre farm in Fargher Lake. They were married 49 years.

Rae and Aaron were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1961 and were part of the Battle Ground Congregation for the rest of their lives.

Rae returned to school in 1981 graduating from Chase Business College and thereafter worked steadily as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 2003. During retirement, Rae and Aaron traveled back and forth to Yuma, AZ, each year and toured the country in their fifth-wheel trailer.

Rae enjoyed her ministry activites, crafting, quilting, reading voraciously, documenting the family’s history in detailed scrapbooks, and was a proud Trekkie.

Rae is preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband; daughter, Shauna; siblings, Bill, Mike, Scott, Shelley, and Jerry.

She is survived by her sons, Jay (Lorie), David (Priscilla), and Joel (Kelly); as well as her siblings in Salt Lake City, Amy, Lisa, Lyndy, and Tina. She took special pride in her grandchildren, Hylarie and Kami, Becca, Jessica, Kurt and Dakota, Amber and Kaci, Madison, Cooper and Grace, as well as her great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Lucas, Colin and Falon.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Rock Creek Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 33209 NE Lewisville Hwy, Battle Ground, WA.

Please sign her guest book @

