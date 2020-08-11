RACHEL MARIE GORMAN
February 15, 1976 ˜ August 5, 2020
Rachel Marie Gorman, 44, died on Aug. 5, 2020, in a tragic car accident in Vancouver, WA.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Russell Edward Gorman; son, Dylan Jacob Gorman; daughter, Jenna Elaine Dougherty; parents, Ron & Teri August and Jim & Shauna Palmer; three brothers; four sisters; one grandparent; 11 nephews; and two nieces.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Faith Center Church, in Vancouver. It will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.
