1/1
Rachel Marie Gorman
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RACHEL MARIE GORMAN
February 15, 1976 ˜ August 5, 2020

Rachel Marie Gorman, 44, died on Aug. 5, 2020, in a tragic car accident in Vancouver, WA.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Russell Edward Gorman; son, Dylan Jacob Gorman; daughter, Jenna Elaine Dougherty; parents, Ron & Teri August and Jim & Shauna Palmer; three brothers; four sisters; one grandparent; 11 nephews; and two nieces.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Faith Center Church, in Vancouver. It will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Faith Center Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved