QUYNH HUU TRUONG
October 10, 1937 ˜ September 9, 2019
“Quynh will be greatly missed by all who knew him
and whose lives he touched.”
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Quynh, passed away Mon., Sept. 9, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Hue, Vietnam on Oct. 10, 1937.
Quynh graduated from the Vietnamese Naval Academy and was the Captain of one of the largest war ships in the South Vietnamese navy when Saigon fell.
He immigrated in 1975 with his family to the United States. Quynh spent most of his career working in the chemical industry.
In his spare time, Quynh enjoyed being with family, especially his children and grandchildren. He also loved to garden, exercise, and travel.
Quynh is survived by his wife, Hoa Le; son, Tuan Truong; daughters, Diem Truong and Uyen Lee; grandchildren: Sophie, Noah, Jasmine and Landon; brothers, Dieu Truong and Phung Truong; and sisters, Bong Truong and Xuantuy Truong Dang.
His funeral service will be held Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 12, 2019