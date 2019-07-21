QUANNAH MCCLURE DAVIS
May 23, 1928 ˜ July 16, 2019
Quannah was born in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Sybil Sweeten and Lee S. McClure. She grew up with younger sister, Maudie McClure Nelson, whom she left a mark with all over the county.
At the age of 18, she moved to California and had a 40-year career with PacBell phone company as an engineer and line assigner.
Quannah married Forrest W. Davis ”Woody” and through his career with the California Prune Board they were able to travel the world, traveling to Japan, China, Egypt, Germany, England, Israel, just to name a few.
She was a talented artist and painter for many years and even taught her skills to others later in life.
Upon retirement, Quannah and Woody moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico; to Vancouver, Washington and back to Oklahoma. Their final residence was Vancouver, Washington in 2012. Woody passed in 2013. Quannah later moved into her daughter’s home in Battle Ground.
Quannah was a loving mother to Patricia A. Jackson (Fred) and Quannah L. Bartunek (Bob); grandmother to Tim (James), Lexie, and Melissa (Stephen); and great-grandmother to James Anthony, Madelyn, and Kellet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister.
Please join us for services at Northwood Park on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by graveside at 2:00 p.m.
Donations can be made in Quannah’s name to the SW Washington Humane Society, where she adopted her dear companion Foxy.
Published in The Columbian on July 21, 2019