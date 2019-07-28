Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Mary Bacon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



PHYLLIS MARY BACON

March 3, 1943 ˜ July 22, 2019



Phyllis Mary Bacon, 76, died at home in Vancouver, WA surrounded by family, friends and Drama Dog. She was born in Pawtucket, RI on March 3, 1943.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jerry Bacon; her two sons Rod Nims and his three children Joe, Brandi and Tamara; and Justin Bacon and his three children, Jubilee, Kalieb and Nathaniel.

Phyllis was very passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the only girl from a family of eight and she has two surviving brothers, Bill Mitchell and Kenny Mitchell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to the Kaiser medical staff at Sunnyside for their help and loving care. Hospice was also a tremendous help at this difficult time for our family.

A small gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 14906 NE 46th St., Vancouver, starting at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Kaiser Permanente NW Hospice.

