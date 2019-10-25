Phyllis Lorene Herber (1936 - 2019)
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR
97303
(503)-393-7037
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Camas Cemetery
630 NE St.,
Camas, OR
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fireside Room
324 NE Oak St
Camas, OR
Obituary
PHYLLIS LORENE HERBER
December 31, 1936 ˜ October 3, 2019

Phyllis Lorene Herber, 83 years young, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Salem, OR. She was born on December 31, 1936 to Willard and Lonita McCoy in Camas, WA, where she grew up and graduated from Camas High School.
Phyllis married Paul Herber.
She worked as a dental assistant after graduation and eventually worked at Camas Flower Shop where she continued to develop her interest in all things flowers and decorating.
She also met her lifelong friend Arlene Matson. Together, Phyllis and Arlene led a Cub Scout den which included sons, Mike and Jeff.
The family moved to Salem in 1975 to join Paul’s family where they ran a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise. Later in life Phyllis developed a second loved hobby, painting. She also enjoyed many years with her sisters-in-law on a Salem bowling league.
Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Mike and Jeff; and 3 grandchildren, Amber, Josh and Connor.
Funeral services will be held on November 1, 2019 at 10a.m. at the Keizer Funeral Chapel, 4365 River Rd. N., Keizer, OR 97303. Burial and a small graveside memorial will follow at 2p.m. at the Camas Cemetery, 630 NE St., Camas, WA., followed by a 3p.m. reception for all those who would like to share Phyllis’ life and memory at 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 324 NE Oak St. in Camas.
Arrangements are in the care of Keizer Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 25, 2019
