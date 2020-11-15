PHYLLIS (PK) LEMBERG
August 21, 1952 ˜ October 31, 2020
Phyllis Lemberg, born Aug. 21, 1952, passed away Oct. 31, 2020.
Phyllis enjoyed NASCAR, the Seahawks, and enjoyed playing pool on various leagues in her earlier years. She loved social hours at Cliff’s Tavern with some of her amazing friends; Marcy, Gwen, and Connie to name a few. She loved the beach and especially seafood. She loved the holidays Easter, Christmas and ironically Halloween.
Phyllis retired from Battle Ground School District where she loved working with the children she taught.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Donald Lemberg; and her father.
She is survived by her mother; three siblings, brother and sister-in-law, Rob and DeAnna Lemberg; niece, Ashley (Punky) Lemberg and her children whom she insisted they call her grauntie Phyllis. She is also survived by her partner, Hal; his children and grandchildren whom referred to her as grandma Phyllis.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate, we ask you donate to Battle Ground School District special education program.
We will be having a small gathering for a celebration of life in the near future. For those who are interested, please RSVP Rob at crlemberg@gmail.com
