PHYLLIS JOANNE MINOR
March 25, 1924 ˜ August 16, 2019
Phyllis ”Gram” Joanne Minor, 95, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on August 16th, 2019.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Sandie Heuett (Max) and Kathy Nashif (Bruce), who reside in Vancouver. Her two great loves were flowers and grandchildren. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton E. Minor, who died in 1998.
Memorial service will be held at (LDS Church) Vancouver Stake Center on Monday, August 26th at 11 a.m.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 21, 2019