Phyllis Joanne Minor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Joanne Minor.
Obituary
Send Flowers


PHYLLIS JOANNE MINOR
March 25, 1924 ˜ August 16, 2019

Phyllis ”Gram” Joanne Minor, 95, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on August 16th, 2019.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Sandie Heuett (Max) and Kathy Nashif (Bruce), who reside in Vancouver. Her two great loves were flowers and grandchildren. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton E. Minor, who died in 1998.
Memorial service will be held at (LDS Church) Vancouver Stake Center on Monday, August 26th at 11 a.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.